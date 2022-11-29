Raiders RB Josh Jacobs 'Hopes' to Play Vs. Chargers

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs “hopes” to play in Sunday’s matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.

#Raiders RB Josh Jacobs is not expected to practice much, if at all this week because of his calf strain, per sources. He’ll get around-the-clock treatment in hopes of playing Sunday against the #Chargers. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 29, 2022

Jacobs is dealing with a calf strain and is expected to miss most of this week’s practices, leaving his Week 13 availability in doubt.

The 24-year-old is coming off one of the greatest performances in NFL history, recording 303 total yards (229 rushing, 74 receiving), including an 86-yard walk-off touchdown, as the Raiders downed the Seattle Seahawks 40-34 in overtime. Jacobs, listed as questionable heading into the contest, is the first player since 1950 with at least 225 yards rushing and 74 receiving in a game.

“It’s kind of crazy, coming in and not knowing if I was going to play, looking the guys in the eyes and telling them they’re going to get everything they’ve got in me,” said Jacobs.

If Jacobs is given the green light, he will have a plus matchup against a Chargers run defense, surrendering 151.4 yards per game, 28th in the NFL. Meanwhile, rookie Zamir White would likely draw the start if Jacobs is sidelined and should be rostered in all fantasy formats.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Raiders as +1.5 home underdogs on the spread and +108 on the moneyline.