Raiders Sign WR Hunter Renfrow to 2-Year, $32 Million Extension

A key piece of the Las Vegas Raiders’ offense is staying in Silver and Black for at least the next few seasons.

According to the NFL’s official Twitter, the Raiders have signed wide receiver Hunter Renfrow to a two-year, $32 million contract extension, with $21 million guaranteed.

Raiders signing WR Hunter Renfrow to 2-year, $32 million extension including $21 million guaranteed. (via @TomPelissero + @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/72b4Vhei66 — NFL (@NFL) June 10, 2022

Entering the final year of his rookie contract, the deal keeps Renfrow in a Raider uniform through the 2023 and 2024 campaigns.

A fifth-round selection in the 2019 NFL Draft, the 26-year-old has evolved into one of the game’s premier slot receivers. This past season, Renfrow notched career highs in catches (103), yards (1,038), and touchdowns (nine), en route to his first Pro Bowl berth.

The former Clemson standout joins quarterback Derek Carr and defensive end Maxx Crosby as Raiders to have inked extensions during this offseason.

While Las Vegas did acquire star wideout Davante Adams from the Green Bay Packers, Renfrow should still see plenty of targets, rendering him a fine mid-round selection in fantasy football drafts, particularly in PPR formats.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Raiders’ Super Bowl LVII odds at +4000.