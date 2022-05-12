Raiders Sign WR Keelan Cole, to a 1-Year Contract

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the Las Vegas Raiders signed wide receiver Keelan Cole to a one-year contract. The monetary details have not been released, but the Raiders have $5.7 million in available funds.
Former Jaguars’ and Jets’ WR Keelan Cole is signing a 1-year deal with the Raiders, per source.
In 2021, Cole played 15 games for the New York Jets, making 28 receptions for 449 receiving yards and one touchdown. Before that, he played the previous four seasons for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Cole has played 79 games in his five-year career, picking up 187 receptions for 2,691 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns.
