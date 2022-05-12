Raiders Sign WR Keelan Cole, to a 1-Year Contract

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the Las Vegas Raiders signed wide receiver Keelan Cole to a one-year contract. The monetary details have not been released, but the Raiders have $5.7 million in available funds.

In 2021, Cole played 15 games for the New York Jets, making 28 receptions for 449 receiving yards and one touchdown. Before that, he played the previous four seasons for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Cole has played 79 games in his five-year career, picking up 187 receptions for 2,691 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns.

Cole joins Davante Adams, Demarcus Robinson, and Mack Hollins as wideouts that the Raiders have acquired this offseason. They’ll all be added to a wide receiver group that already includes Hunter Renfrow and Bryan Edwards.

Last season, the Raiders were second in the AFC West with a 10-7 record. Las Vegas lost 26-19 to the Cincinnati Bengals in the Wild Card game.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Las Vegas Raiders are +4000 to win Super Bowl LVII.