Raiders Star WR Davante Adams to be Suspended?

Davante Adams let his emotions get the best of him Monday night and may now have to suffer the consequences.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Adams could be suspended for shoving a cameraman following the Raiders’ 30-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

#Raiders WR Davante Adams is facing NFL discipline — and potentially even a suspension — for shoving a man to the ground after Monday night’s loss to the #Chiefs, per sources. The league is reviewing the situation. Adams apologized through the media and again on Twitter. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 11, 2022

The 29-year-old, who finished with three catches for 124 yards and two touchdowns, apologized postgame:

“Before I say anything, I want to apologize to the guy [camera person] running off the field, and he ran and jumped in front of me,” said Adams. “I’m coming off the field, and I bumped into him and pushed him. I think he ended up on the ground, so I want to say sorry to him because that was just frustration mixed with him running in front of me, and I shouldn’t have responded that way, and that’s how I initially responded. I want to apologize to him for that.”

If Adams is ultimately disciplined, it would be a big loss for a 1-4 Raiders team whose season is slowly slipping away.

You can find the latest NFL odds and betting lines over on FanDuel Sportsbook.