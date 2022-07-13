Raiders TE Darren Waller Impressed With WR Davante Adams
Paul Connor
The Las Vegas Raiders made one of the biggest trades in franchise history this offseason, acquiring all-world wide receiver Davante Adams from the Green Bay Packers.
One of Vegas’ other elite pass catchers has thoroughly enjoyed watching Adams go to work.
Appearing on Chris Long’s Green Light podcast, Pro Bowl tight end Darren Waller praised Adams’ immense talent, saying, “I try to go get in the line with him in individual drills when they’re releasing, doing releases on the little tire man over there. He’s working his little double-hand swipe, windshield wiper off the line. I don’t know, it’s just like, you know what release he’s going to do – the little split with the shake – but it’s just so smooth, and quick, and effective.”
It’s that skill set that has helped Adams evolve into the NFL’s premier wideout. While his production may decline without Aaron Rodgers, Adams should remain a surefire WR1 in 2022 fantasy football leagues.
