Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (hamstring) did not practice on Thursday and is expected to miss Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans, per Tashan Reed of The Athletic.

#Raiders TE Darren Waller (hamstring) missed his second straight practice today. Better to be safe than sorry with that injury. — Tashan Reed (@tashanreed) October 20, 2022

Waller is in line to miss his second consecutive game as he continues to nurse his hamstring injury. It leaves quarterback Derek Carr without one of his favorite pass-catchers in a Las Vegas passing game that has slightly underwhelmed to start the year. It should mean more work for both Davante Adams and Hunter Renfrow.

In 2022, Waller has made 16 receptions on 24 targets for 175 yards and a touchdown in five games. With him unable to go, it means Foster Moreau could be in line for the start as he makes his way back from a knee injury.

Houston Texans vs. Las Vegas Raiders Odds

The Las Vegas Raiders are currently seven-point favorites against the Houston Texans on Sunday with the total set at 45.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.