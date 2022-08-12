Raiders TE Darren Waller Out With Hamstring Injury
Doug Ziefel
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller has been managing a hamstring injury. The injury has recently held him out of training camp, but it is not expected to keep him out for much longer, as he should rejoin his teammates next week. Waller’s health is critical to the Raiders’ success this season as he should be the team’s No. 2 option behind wide receiver Davante Adams.
Las Vegas Raiders Betting Odds
The Raiders are a team with a ton of upside. Their offense can potentially be explosive with quarterback Derek Carr and his trio of pass-catching options. Unfortunately, Las Vegas is in the toughest division in football. They have the potential to beat every team in their division, but six of their games will come against their divisional foes, and they will be underdogs in each of their divisional matchups. Their win total is at 8.5 on Fanduel Sportsbook with -115 juice to the over. Over bettors, beware of the AFC West.
