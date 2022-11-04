Raiders TE Darren Waller Questionable for Sunday vs. Jaguars
David.Connelly1
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday’s matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, per Vic Tafur of The Athletic.
#Raiders TE Darren Waller (hamstring) and LB Divine Deablo (back, wrist) are questionable for Sunday. McDaniels on Waller: "He's working extremely hard to try to get back as soon as he can. I know that, and nobody wants to play quicker than Darren does."
Waller hasn’t caught a pass since Week 4, and fantasy managers are likely getting impatient with his lack of availability. Still, three consecutive days of limited practice bodes well for his availability on Sunday. Keep an eye out over the weekend for a potential ruling on Waller’s game status as the Raiders prepare for a must-win matchup against the Jaguars.
In 2022, Waller has made 16 receptions on 24 targets for 175 yards and a touchdown in five games. If he cannot go, Foster Moreau will likely suit up as the top option at tight end on Sunday.
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Odds
The Las Vegas Raiders are 2.5-point favorites against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, with the total set at 47.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
