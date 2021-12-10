Raiders TE Darren Waller Ruled OUT For Sunday Vs. Chiefs

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller has officially been ruled out of the team’s matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday with a knee injury, per ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez.

This will be the second straight game missed for Waller after suffering the knee injury in Week 12 on Thanksgiving against the Dallas Cowboys. It’s a massive loss as the tight end is averaging 8.4 targets and 64.3 yards per game, both the most on the team. Expect wide receivers Hunter Renfrow, Bryan Edwards, and backup tight end Foster Moreau to see more work due to Waller’s absence.

The Pro Bowler has made 53 receptions on 84 targets for 643 yards and two touchdowns in ten games this season. His status will be worth monitoring heading into Week 15 and the fantasy football playoffs.

Las Vegas Raiders Vs. Kansas City Chiefs Odds

The Las Vegas Raiders are currently ten-point underdogs against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday with the total set at 47.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.