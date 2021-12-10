Raiders TE Darren Waller Ruled OUT For Sunday Vs. Chiefs
December 10David.Connelly1SportsGrid
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller has officially been ruled out of the team’s matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday with a knee injury, per ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez.
This will be the second straight game missed for Waller after suffering the knee injury in Week 12 on Thanksgiving against the Dallas Cowboys. It’s a massive loss as the tight end is averaging 8.4 targets and 64.3 yards per game, both the most on the team. Expect wide receivers Hunter Renfrow, Bryan Edwards, and backup tight end Foster Moreau to see more work due to Waller’s absence.
The Pro Bowler has made 53 receptions on 84 targets for 643 yards and two touchdowns in ten games this season. His status will be worth monitoring heading into Week 15 and the fantasy football playoffs.
Las Vegas Raiders Vs. Kansas City Chiefs Odds
The Las Vegas Raiders are currently ten-point underdogs against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday with the total set at 47.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.