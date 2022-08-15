Raiders TE Darren Waller to See More Red Zone Usage

According to Barstool Sports, Las Vegas Raiders star tight end Darren Waller is expected to be more involved in the red zone this season.

On the “Bussin with the Boys” podcast, Waller said, “There was a lot of times in the last couple years where I felt like there wasn’t a clear defined attack in the red zone or a plan for me specifically. Now I kind of feel like that’s something that’s in place with Josh [McDaniels]. There’s no reason why by big *** shouldn’t be dominating in the red zone at all times.”

Battling injuries throughout much of last season, Waller managed just two touchdowns in 11 appearances, while his 15 red zone targets ranked second on the Raiders behind wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (25). Now under McDaniels, Waller appears poised for positive regression in both departments.

Consistently ranked behind fellow tight ends Travis Kelce, Mark Andrews, and Kyle Pitts in fantasy leagues, Waller could be poised for a bounce-back season and is a rock solid TE1 in all formats.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Raiders at +170 odds to make the playoffs.