Raiders' TE Darren Wallers Will Test Hamstring in Warm-Ups

Depending on how warm-ups go, the Las Vegas Raiders could have one of Derek Carr’s favorite targets back in the lineup. Adam Schefter reports that Darren Waller will test his hamstring pre-game, and if it holds up, he’ll take to the field against the New Orleans Saints.

Raiders’ TE Darren Waller, listed as questionable for today’s game, is expected to test his hamstring in pre-game warmups before a decision is made as to whether he will play today vs. the Saints, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 30, 2022

The Raiders’ tight end was last on the field in Week 5 versus the Kansas City Chiefs, a game in which he played only eight snaps before leaving. Otherwise, Waller has been up to his usual antics. The former Pro-Bowler has 16 receptions on 24 targets for 175 yards and a touchdown, effectively in four games.

Foster Moreau has filled in for Waller over the past couple of games. If Waller isn’t cleared to play, Moreau should be out with the starters.

As it stands now, FanDuel Sportsbook has the Raiders lined as modest -1.5 road chalk; however, that line could dip marginally if Waller is forced to sit out.