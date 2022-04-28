Raiders Told Darren Waller he Will Not be Traded

Waller was on CBS Sports Radio Wednesday night and assured Vegas faithful the team has told him he wouldn’t be moved. The athletic tight end explained, “They said that’s not a thing that’s happening, and there’s no trade that’s going to happen.”
The former Georgia Tech standout was on his way to joining the fantasy elite among tight ends before an injury-plagued 2021 campaign. Waller suited up for just 11 games last season, catching 55 balls for 665 yards to go along with just two touchdowns. This came after back-to-back 1000+ yard receiving seasons. He had a monster year in 2020 when Waller set career-highs in catches with 107, receiving yards with 1,196 to go along with nine touchdowns.
While Green Bay would undoubtedly love to add a pass-catcher after losing Waller teammate Davante Adams, they will have to look elsewhere.
The Raiders will have their work cut out for them next season in what could be the best division in football. FanDuel Sportsbook pegs them dead last at +700 to win the AFC West.
