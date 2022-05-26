Raiders Tryout For Colin Kaepernick "Largely Considered A Positive"

It’s one of the highest levels of interest we have seen an NFL team give Kaepernick since he became a free agent in 2017. The Raiders could certainly use an experienced backup behind Derek Carr, with not too many NFL snaps seen between Jarrett Stidham, Nick Mullens, and Chase Garbers behind Carr on the depth chart.
Fowler specifically mentioned that Kaepernick stood out with his arm strength and overall conditioning. The latter is a particular concern for a player who has been off the field for so long. We will likely hear more about the workout and the decisions to follow, whether they come from Las Vegas or elsewhere in the league.
Las Vegas Raiders AFC West Odds
The Las Vegas Raiders currently have the longest odds to win the AFC West in 2022 at +700, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.