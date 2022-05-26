Raiders Tryout For Colin Kaepernick "Largely Considered A Positive"

Free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick‘s workout with the Las Vegas Raiders was “largely considered a positive,” per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Was told two things stood out in Colin Kaepernick’s workout with Raiders: Arm strength and good overall conditioning. Workout was largely considered a positive. Let’s see where it goes from here. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) May 26, 2022

It’s one of the highest levels of interest we have seen an NFL team give Kaepernick since he became a free agent in 2017. The Raiders could certainly use an experienced backup behind Derek Carr, with not too many NFL snaps seen between Jarrett Stidham, Nick Mullens, and Chase Garbers behind Carr on the depth chart.

Fowler specifically mentioned that Kaepernick stood out with his arm strength and overall conditioning. The latter is a particular concern for a player who has been off the field for so long. We will likely hear more about the workout and the decisions to follow, whether they come from Las Vegas or elsewhere in the league.

