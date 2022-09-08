Raiders vs. Chargers: Spread, Moneyline, Total Game Picks

In an AFC West division that appears to have four contenders in it, the Las Vegas Raiders will visit the Los Angeles Chargers for a Week 1 clash.

Las Vegas Raiders (+154) vs. Los Angeles Chargers (-184) Total: 52.5 (O-106, U-114)

This should be one of the banner games of Week 1. In a division where you can make a case for any of the four teams to come out on top, divisional games will be of the utmost importance, meaning this matchup should take center stage on the NFL’s opening Sunday.

Justin Herbert continued to be excellent in Year 2 of his NFL career in 2021, and there’s a lot more to like about him as he’s set to play his third full season. Herbert and the Chargers are a popular Super Bowl pick, and for a good reason, adding difference makers J.C. Jackson and Khalil Mack on defense. Jackson is unlikely to play in Week 1 for the Chargers, which should be a positive for Derek Carr and the Raiders’ passing game. We already knew what this offense is capable of, but with a defense poised to make another leap in 2022, the lofty expectations surrounding the Chargers are warranted.

On the other hand, the Raiders have a new look at head coach after hiring Josh McDaniels and have hopes his second stint as a bench boss turns out better than his first. McDaniels runs a very progressive offense, and with the abundance of talent the Raiders have, there should be no shortage of points from this group.

The Chargers are listed as 3.5-point home favorites on the spread, which pays out with odds of -104. Backing the visitors deserves consideration at +3.5, which holds odds of -118. The Chargers and Raiders met in two different scoring environments last year, with Game 1 going to the Chargers 28-14, followed by a dramatic Raiders victory in the final game of the 2021 regular season, which saw Las Vegas eliminate the Chargers from the playoff contention with a 35-32 overtime win. The Raiders were a solid road team last year with a 5-3 record, and this matchup has field goal written all over it. There’s value in the Raiders on the moneyline at +154, but there’s more safety in looking towards the spread at +3.5.

Best Bet: Raiders +3.5 (-118)

This matchup currently has the second highest total of the week at 52.5, and for a good reason, with both offenses expected to be of the high-scoring variety in 2022. The Raiders added Davante Adams to an already dangerous offense, so expect more scoring from this group. Herbert has been dominant against the Raiders with a 10:1 touchdown to interception ratio. Carr and Adams already have a built-in connection from their college days, and it’s easy to see the duo connecting a lot in this contest, while Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow should see plenty of action. Expect both offenses to start on positive footing in this matchup, meaning siding with the over 52.5 at -106 makes plenty of sense.

Game Pick: Chargers 31, Raiders 28

Best Bet: Over 52.5 (-106)