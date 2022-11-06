Raiders Will Have to Get Past the Jags Without Darren Waller

After their Week 9 encounter against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Las Vegas Raiders will have spent more time without Darren Waller on the field than with him on it. The former Pro Bowler is expected to miss his fifth straight game with a hamstring injury.

Raiders’ TE Darren Waller, listed as questionable for Sunday due to a hamstring injury, still is not fully healthy and is unlikely to play vs. the Jaguars, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 6, 2022

Even when healthy, Waller has taken on a diminished role on offense behind Davante Adams. The 30-year-old has been targetted six or fewer times in three of four outings while failing to surpass the 50-yard plateau in all but one of those contests. Additionally, his catch rate has fallen below his career average of 70.1%, dropping to 66.7%.

The Raiders have turned to Foster Moreau over the last couple of games, and the fourth-year pro has responded by hauling in nine of his 14 targets for 59 yards.

Las Vegas is running out of time to salvage its season. The Raiders occupy the AFC West basement but enter Week 9’s encounter against the Jaguars as -2.5 betting favorites, per FanDuel Sportsbook.