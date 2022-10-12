Raiders WR Davante Adams Charged with Misdemeanor Assault
Paul Connor
According to Josh Dubow of the Associated Press, Las Vegas Raiders star wide receiver Davante Adams has been charged with misdemeanor assault after shoving a cameraman after Week 5’s contest against the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night.
Kansas City police say #Raiders WR Davante Adams was charged with misdemeanor assault
Per court documents, Adams was cited for an “intentional overact that caused “bodily injury.” Court documents also say that the cameraman, a freelancer working for ESPN’s Monday Night Football telecast, suffered a “possible minor concussion” and “whiplash.”
Adams was remorseful postgame saying, “I want to say sorry to him [cameraman] because that was just frustration mixed with him running in front of me, and I shouldn’t have responded that way, and that’s how I initially responded. I want to apologize to him for that.”
In addition to the assault charge, the 29-year-old is facing discipline from the NFL in what could involve a possible suspension. Adams’s court date is scheduled for November 10.
