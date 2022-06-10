Raiders WR Davante Adams Compares Derek Carr to Aaron Rodgers
Doug Ziefel
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams recently compared his new quarterback, Derek Carr, to his former Aaron Rodgers. Adams was dealt to the Raiders in a blockbuster trade this offseason. Carr and Adams were college teammates at Fresno State and had a special connection. In 2013, Adams led the nation in receptions and touchdowns while Carr threw 50 touchdown passes that year.
The duo’s connection is strong, but Adams was arguably the best receiver in the NFL during his years with Rodgers as his quarterback. Adams said that the two are similar in terms of talent and ability. However, they each have different passing styles as Carr is a strong-armed quarterback, and Rodgers throws with more touch and accuracy. Carr is coming off a career year where he led the Raiders to the playoffs for the first time in five years. Adding Adams should only make him and Las Vegas better this season.
