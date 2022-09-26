Raiders WR Davante Adams on 0-3 Start: 'Frustrated and Angry'
Paul Connor
Still seeking their first win of 2022, the Las Vegas Raiders have arguably been the NFL’s most disappointing club in the season’s early going. Las Vegas fell 24-22 to the previously winless Tennessee Titans on Sunday, a team thoroughly embarrassed by the Buffalo Bills in primetime last Monday. The defeat dropped the Raiders to 0-3, joining the Houston Texans as the only teams yet to taste the thrill of victory.
Unsurprisingly, the mood around the organization is not exactly cheerful, particularly for wide receiver Davante Adams, who was asked about the team’s struggles:
“Frustrated and angry,” said Adams. “Expect more. It’s not easy to win in this league. We know that. Nobody’s naive to the fact that nobody’s just going to lay down and just give you a victory, but at the of the day, we expect more, and we will do better as we move forward.”
Las Vegas’ next opportunity to turn things around comes Week 4 at home against the Denver Broncos, who, despite their 2-1 record, have had their issues, primarily offensively.
FanDuel Sportsbook has the Raiders as -1 point favorites on the spread and -116 on the moneyline.
