Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow Misses Practice Thursday

As Reed stated, that’s two straight days of missed practice for Renfrow. If he does miss Week 3 against the Tennessee Titans, fellow wide receiver Davante Adams realistically could see 20 targets. Renfrow is a reliable second option for quarterback Derek Carr and his absence would be a solid blow to this offense. The Raiders are seeking a bounce-back win following a complete meltdown overtime loss to the Cardinals on Sunday that culminated with a fumble from Renfrow leading to an Arizona defensive walk-off touchdown.
In the first two weeks, Renfrow has hauled in ten receptions on 16 targets for 80 yards. This is a situation to monitor on Friday as well as heading into the weekend.
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Tennessee Titans Odds
The Las Vegas Raiders are currently 1.5-point favorites against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday with the total set at 45.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.