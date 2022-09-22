BETTING Fantasy News NFL
05:42 PM, September 22, 2022

Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow Misses Practice Thursday

David.Connelly1 David.Connelly1

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (concussion) missed out on team practice Thursday, per The Athletic’s Tashan Reed.

As Reed stated, that’s two straight days of missed practice for Renfrow. If he does miss Week 3 against the Tennessee Titans, fellow wide receiver Davante Adams realistically could see 20 targets. Renfrow is a reliable second option for quarterback Derek Carr and his absence would be a solid blow to this offense. The Raiders are seeking a bounce-back win following a complete meltdown overtime loss to the Cardinals on Sunday that culminated with a fumble from Renfrow leading to an Arizona defensive walk-off touchdown.

In the first two weeks, Renfrow has hauled in ten receptions on 16 targets for 80 yards. This is a situation to monitor on Friday as well as heading into the weekend.

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Tennessee Titans Odds

The Las Vegas Raiders are currently 1.5-point favorites against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday with the total set at 45.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.