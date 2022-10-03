Rams-49ers: Spread, Moneyline, Total Game Picks

Two NFC West rivals, the 2-1 Los Angeles Rams and 1-2 San Francisco 49ers, are set to collide tonight on Monday Night Football.

Los Angeles Rams (+104) vs. San Francisco 49ers (-122) Total: 42.5 (O -110, U -110)

After dropping their regular season opener to the Buffalo Bills, the Rams have posted back-to-back victories over the Atlanta Falcons and Arizona Cardinals. Looking at their opponent in the 49ers, they’ve dropped games to the Chicago Bears and Denver Broncos while mauling the Seattle Seahawks. These two teams tend to bring the best out of one another, and when they collided last season, the 49ers won both regular season matchups before the Rams knocked them out of the NFC Championship. Besides the first 49ers blowout victory, the other two matchups were decided by a field goal, which should explain the tight spread tonight, currently set with San Francisco as a 1.5-point home favorite.

It hasn’t been a great start for either offense, and that should be a cause for concern, especially after how explosive the Rams were last year. The 49ers have done an excellent job of limiting the Rams’ offense of late and have found a scheme that works successfully against Matthew Stafford and company. In addition, Stafford and the Rams’ offensive line have looked somewhat concerning through three weeks, which could result in another tough night against the 49ers’ front seven on defense.

Bettors have agreed that the 49ers are the team to back in this Monday night clash, and it’s hard to be surprised by that sentiment. The defense has kept this team in games, but the 49ers should also continue to boast a strong run game. With there not being much of a difference between the spread and moneyline, it’s somewhat interesting that the two sides are drawing different interest. The spread has seen 70% of bets and 55% of the handle go towards the Rams, while the 49ers have seen just 30% of bets and 45% of the handle. That likely means some big money has come in towards the 49ers, while the same can be said for their moneyline interest, which has just 19% of bets head in their direction, but 53% of the handle. Expect the 49ers’ strong play against the Rams to continue in this matchup and side with their price on both the moneyline and spread.

Best Bets: 49ers moneyline (-122), 49ers -1.5 (-110)

With each offense unable to provide consistency through three weeks, it shouldn’t be a surprise that there’s another low total projected tonight at 42.5. Two-of-three matchups between these teams last year went under the total, and it’s easy to see another defensive battle this evening. Bettors have also been taking that stance, which should see both teams try to get their ground game involved early and often. With that, 65% of bets and 83% of the handle have come in towards the under, which is also the direction we’ll be taking in this NFC West matchup tonight.

Best Bet: Under 42.5 (-110)

Game Pick: 49ers 20, Rams 17