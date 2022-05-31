Rams' Aaron Donald Could Retire Before Start of Season

Turns out winning the Super Bowl was the best thing that ever happened to the Los Angeles Rams. Obvious reasons aside, it gave defensive tackle Aaron Donald pause for reflection, shifting his mindset about retirement.

According to Ari Meirov, the three-time Defensive Player of the Year planned on playing only eight seasons; however, Donald shared that winning the championship inspired him to come back for at least one more campaign potentially.

Donald’s return is contingent on contract issues getting resolved; failing that, he would be “at peace” with walking away from the gridiron.

#Rams DT Aaron Donald said on the @IAMATHLETEpod that he came into the NFL planning to play 8 years, but winning the Super Bowl makes him want to run it back. Donald said his contract needs to be worked on first. If it's not, then he's "at peace" with moving on. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) May 30, 2022

Donald has had an illustrious career. In his inaugural season, the former first-round selection won Defensive Rookie of the Year, has been named to the All-Pro team seven consecutive seasons, the Pro Bowl in all eight seasons, and three DPOY trophies, and now the Vince Lombardi trophy.

Year after year, Donald adds a trophy to his collection. The Pittsburgh Panther alum will need a bigger mantle if he plans on running it back for another season.

The Rams enter the upcoming campaign with the fourth-best odds in the Super Bowl futures market, currently priced at +1100 at FanDuel Sportsbook.