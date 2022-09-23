Rams-Cardinals: Spread, Moneyline, Total Game Picks

The Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals are set to collide in an NFC West clash between two 1-1 teams on Sunday afternoon.

Los Angeles Rams (-194) vs. Arizona Cardinals (+162) Total: 48.5 (O -110, U -110)

Both of these franchises enter this matchup looking to build off victories last week, while the Rams should have more confidence, considering how last year’s season series played out. The Rams won both matchups and ultimately outscored the Cards 56-35. The Cardinals looked well on their way to an 0-2 against the Las Vegas Raiders but were able to erase a 20-0 deficit and win on a scoop and score in overtime. That type of victory can inspire a team moving forward, so it will be interesting to see how they respond this week at home against a tough Rams squad.

Arizona looked lost on offense until Kyler Murray started making plays on the fly, which means we could see a different Cardinals offense against the Rams. There’s little doubt that the Cardinals have a talented offense, but concerns about their offensive line have made it difficult to trust them.

Regarding the Rams, their pass rush can potentially give the Cardinals fits, and that could be something that forces Murray to deliver some questionable throws. Los Angeles will likely try and get their ground game involved early, as that’s been a key to their offense becoming more explosive.

The public has had an interesting view of this game, which has them looking towards the Cardinals to cover the 3.5 points, but the Rams to win the game outright. Looking at the spread, the Cards have generated just 39% of tickets but 58% of the handle, which is noteworthy. That shows there’s been some big money coming in on the Cardinals +3.5, which does make sense, considering the Rams haven’t looked like themselves early on. Still, the Rams are drawing in more money on the moneyline with 52% of the handle, which also makes sense in this matchup.

It’s been a confusing pair of weeks for the Cardinals, but there’s still some value in siding with them to cover the spread. These teams are much different than last season, and Arizona should do enough at home to keep this a field-goal game.

Best Bet: Cardinals +3.5 (-110)

Both offenses have explosive playmakers that can make this a high-scoring game, as we saw transpire in their first meeting last year. In saying that, there’s also potential for them to put up a dud. It’s much more likely this game lies somewhere in the middle, which currently has the total set at 48.5. The money has primarily been coming in towards the under, which correlates with their performance through two weeks. Looking at the numbers, 49% of tickets and 83% of the handle have come in on the under 48.5. The sharps have been leaning that way for good reason, and it’s not hard to see both of these offenses coming in just short and falling below the total of 48.5.

Best Bet: Under 48.5 (-110)

Game Pick: Rams 24, Cardinals 21