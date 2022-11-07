Rams HC Sean McVay: 'Changes Have to be Made'

Things have not gone according to plan for the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. At 3-5, the Rams sit third in the NFC West Division, their latest loss a 16-13 defeat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. LA’s offense has been particularly poor, as Sunday marked the fifth time the Rams have scored fewer than 15 points this season.
Head coach Sean McVay knows his club needs to flip the switch in a hurry before their season heads into a tailspin.
“I don’t necessarily think that it’s the panic button, but changes have to be made, adjustments have to be made, we can’t continue to go on like this, and what that looks like, I don’t necessarily have the exact answers right now,” said McVay.
Rams star wide receiver Cooper Kupp echoed McVay’s thoughts, saying:
“The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again. We got to find a way to change up and manufacture points. Just find a way to put points up on the board. The defense has done such a great job, and we let them down.”
What “changes” McVay and company make will be worth monitoring.
FanDuel Sportsbook has the Rams as -3.5 point home favorites on the spread and -180 on the moneyline for Week 10 against the Arizona Cardinals.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.