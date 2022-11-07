Rams HC Sean McVay: 'Changes Have to be Made'

Things have not gone according to plan for the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. At 3-5, the Rams sit third in the NFC West Division, their latest loss a 16-13 defeat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. LA’s offense has been particularly poor, as Sunday marked the fifth time the Rams have scored fewer than 15 points this season.

Head coach Sean McVay knows his club needs to flip the switch in a hurry before their season heads into a tailspin.

“I don’t necessarily think that it’s the panic button, but changes have to be made, adjustments have to be made, we can’t continue to go on like this, and what that looks like, I don’t necessarily have the exact answers right now,” said McVay.

Rams star wide receiver Cooper Kupp echoed McVay’s thoughts, saying:

“The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again. We got to find a way to change up and manufacture points. Just find a way to put points up on the board. The defense has done such a great job, and we let them down.”

What “changes” McVay and company make will be worth monitoring.

