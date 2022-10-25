Rumored to be involved in the Christian McCaffrey sweepstakes, the Los Angeles Rams had to suffer the pain of watching one of the game’s premier running backs land with NFC West rival San Francisco 49ers.

With the two sides set to square off Sunday, Rams head coach Sean McVay was asked how he felt about the blockbuster deal, to which the 36-year-old replied:

“You thought, ‘Oh, s—. They’re getting another great player? I think he’s a phenomenal player. Obviously, we saw him recently. I’ve always had respect for his game and the versatility. I think that’s your first inclination, and then you know what a great job Kyle [Shanahan] and his staff do of maximizing and utilizing versatile offensive weapons. That was my first reaction. Then as a competitor, you say, ‘Hey, they got him.’ We’ve gotta be able to move forward accordingly, and it just so happens that they’re on the schedule this week.”

McCaffrey tallied 62 yards on ten touches in his Niners debut but should be far more involved with a full week of preparation. McVay and company will thus need to gameplan accordingly as they look to snap a seven-game regular season losing streak to their division foe.

