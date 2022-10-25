Rams HC Sean McVay on 49ers: 'Oh S---, They're Getting Another Great Player?'
Paul Connor
Rumored to be involved in the Christian McCaffrey sweepstakes, the Los Angeles Rams had to suffer the pain of watching one of the game’s premier running backs land with NFC West rival San Francisco 49ers.
With the two sides set to square off Sunday, Rams head coach Sean McVay was asked how he felt about the blockbuster deal, to which the 36-year-old replied:
“You thought, ‘Oh, s—. They’re getting another great player? I think he’s a phenomenal player. Obviously, we saw him recently. I’ve always had respect for his game and the versatility. I think that’s your first inclination, and then you know what a great job Kyle [Shanahan] and his staff do of maximizing and utilizing versatile offensive weapons. That was my first reaction. Then as a competitor, you say, ‘Hey, they got him.’ We’ve gotta be able to move forward accordingly, and it just so happens that they’re on the schedule this week.”
McCaffrey tallied 62 yards on ten touches in his Niners debut but should be far more involved with a full week of preparation. McVay and company will thus need to gameplan accordingly as they look to snap a seven-game regular season losing streak to their division foe.
FanDuel Sportsbook has the Rams as +1.5 home underdogs on the spread and +100 on the moneyline.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.