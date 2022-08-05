Rams HC Sean McVay on Matthew Stafford's Elbow Pain: "A Little Abnormal"
Paul Connor
There appears to be growing concern over the health of Los Angeles Rams star quarterback Matthew Stafford.
Stafford, who is reportedly dealing with tendinitis in his elbow, is not participating in team drills with the hopes of being fully recovered for Week 1.
Speaking on Stafford’s injury, head coach Sean McVay said, “It’s a little bit abnormal for a quarterback, some of this stuff is things that MLB pitchers deal with, so it is something that we’re kind of learning about on the fly and his feedback. We’re really trying to just figure out, ‘OK, how do we get the best plan in place to try to minimize some of the things that he was having to push through,’ while also giving him the confidence that, ‘Hey, I can really just, let it go, not have to worry about it, play to the best of my ability.'”
Stafford underwent a procedure on his elbow following LA’s Super Bowl triumph and did not throw during offseason activities. However, the issue has continued to linger into training camp.
Should the 34-year-old be forced to miss any time during the regular season, it would be a significant downgrade for all the Rams’ skill players. Stafford’s progression is one for fantasy players to monitor closely.
FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Rams holding the fourth-best Super Bowl odds at +1100.
