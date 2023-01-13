Rams HC Sean McVay to Return in 2023

What an odd series of events for McVay. Reports came out over the past week that McVay was considering stepping down from the team for various reasons as the Rams face an uphill rebuild just 11 months following their Super Bowl victory. It was met with controversy across social media as many saw it as McVay mortgaging the team’s future and not wanting to pay the price. He’ll now be back for the rebuild as the Rams seem to have a long way to go to get back to respectability in the NFL with an aging roster, and few draft picks.
McVay has a 60-38 career record as a head coach in the NFL. He will be entering his seventh season as the Rams’ head coach.
