Rams Optimistic in Bringing Odell Beckham Jr. Back

While wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. remains available on the NFL free-agent market, the Los Angeles Rams are confident they can bring back the offensive threat. Team COO Kevin Demoff told The Athletic that the Rams are hopeful they can land a deal with Beckham.

“If we didn’t have a salary cap, we could’ve signed Odell months ago and would’ve loved to … Am I optimistic we can get a deal done over time? Yes,” Demoff said

The former New York Giant has been linked to a few teams, including the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals, but it remains to be seen where the talented wideout will land.

Beckham continues to rehab from a torn ACL suffered in the Super Bowl, which is likely why he remains unsigned. Assuming he returns to 100 percent health, the 29-year-old showed he still has plenty left in the tank, racking up 21 catches for 288 yards and two touchdowns across LA’s four postseason games.

