Rams Optimistic in Bringing Odell Beckham Jr. Back
joecervenka
While wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. remains available on the NFL free-agent market, the Los Angeles Rams are confident they can bring back the offensive threat. Team COO Kevin Demoff told The Athletic that the Rams are hopeful they can land a deal with Beckham.
“If we didn’t have a salary cap, we could’ve signed Odell months ago and would’ve loved to … Am I optimistic we can get a deal done over time? Yes,” Demoff said
The former New York Giant has been linked to a few teams, including the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals, but it remains to be seen where the talented wideout will land.
Beckham continues to rehab from a torn ACL suffered in the Super Bowl, which is likely why he remains unsigned. Assuming he returns to 100 percent health, the 29-year-old showed he still has plenty left in the tank, racking up 21 catches for 288 yards and two touchdowns across LA’s four postseason games.
FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Rams at +1100 to win Super Bowl LVI, the fourth shortest odds on the board.
