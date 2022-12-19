Rams-Packers DFS Showdown: Injury and Depth Analysis

Free up-to-date projections and optimization tools for all NFL DFS slates are available at DailyRoto.com. For bookmarking purposes, optimal probability simulations and expected ownership projections will be available on a continuous link here.

QUARTERBACK:

Baker Mayfield and the Los Angeles Rams will travel to Green Bay to take on Aaron Rodgers and the Packers on Monday Night Football. Mayfield’s fourth-quarter drive heroics cannot be overlooked, as they were pretty darn impressive. A new shot was definitely needed for Baker, but Sean McVay didn’t “fix” him from where he was as a quarterback a few days prior when he was released in favor of Sam Darnold. We’ll see how he fares tonight as Green Bay sports one of the league’s best defenses, allowing the third-fewest passing yards per contest.

Aaron Rodgers hasn’t had stellar fantasy metrics this season, yet we still need to account for the wizardry he can put together and that no one deals with the Frozen Tundra elements better.

RUNNING BACK:

Cam Akers has an ideal matchup against a Green Bay run defense that allows the third most rushing yards per game. Akers isn’t any sort of sensational back, but he should see around 15 carries, given the matchup and expected single-digit feel-like temperatures. The former Florida State standout has three touchdowns over the past two games, giving us some showdown confidence. Kyren Williams and Malcolm Brown will rotate in, with Williams having a minimal advantage while none of the three have any underlying pass-catching upside for some additional value.

With his dual-threat upside, Aaron Jones will be the most dynamic weapon on the field, but his volume has dipped quite a bit as of late. He’s had 12 or fewer carries in four of his past five games, but ideally, we’ll see him account for around five targets to somewhat eat away at the volume loss. AJ Dillon will be the second piece of the two-headed-monster who has found the endzone in each of the past two weeks while also accounting for some pass-catching duties that don’t equal Jones’ upside.

WIDE RECEIVER:

A receiving room that once showed promise with Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson is now left with fillers trying to earn their stripes on an NFL roster in 2023. Van Jefferson is the most solidified of the remnants who will be the WR1 on paper, but Baker only fed him four targets, one being the game-winning touchdown. Tutu Atwell and Ben Skowronek saw nine and eight targets in Baker’s first game under center, so we’re curious to see how the quarterback-receiver trust carries over. Still, we need to use last week’s numbers as our strongest indicator for tonight. Brandon Powell and Austin Trammell are set to be the rotational receivers who combined for four targets last week.

This is the healthiest the Green Bay receiving room has been all year with Romeo Doubs returning from injury, so now we almost have a surplus at the position. Christian Watson is the darling of showdown slates as he’s now up to seven touchdowns over his previous four games, averaging nearly seven targets per game during that stretch. Allen Lazard cannot be ignored, as he’ll get a respectable workload himself while seeing north of a 90% snap share. Randall Cobb’s longstanding connection with Aaron Rodgers is potentially worth a handful of targets. Doubs was this offense’s WR1 at times before his injury, but it’s difficult to picture him just unseating the surging Watson or taking a noticeable chunk of Lazard’s consistent workload without seeing it first. Cobb looks to be the odd man out, even though tonight will tell us a lot.

TIGHT END:

Tyler Higbee has only combined for 25 yards and four receptions over the past three weeks, and Green Bay is one of the better teams in the league at defending the tight end position. We expected him to be more of a factor in Baker’s debut, given his reliability, but as we saw, that was not the case, so we’re not bullish on him getting more involved given the matchup. Brycen Hopkins will additionally rotate in for a target or two if he’s lucky. Robert Tonyan has averaged under three targets per game over his last five games, and now with the crowded receiver room, his role only will be further chopped down. Marcedes Lewis will lead the group of rotational tight ends that also includes Josiah Deguara and Tyler Davis, but none of the three are a threat to account for more than a target.