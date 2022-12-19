Rams-Packers DFS Showdown: Slate Strategy Analysis

Free up-to-date projections and optimization tools for all NFL DFS slates are available at DailyRoto.com . For bookmarking purposes, optimal probability simulations and expected ownership projections will be available on a continuous link here .

MULTIPLIER TARGETS:

Aaron Jones has the highest optimal projection on this DFS showdown slate between the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams. Jones offers a 20-touch upside but has seen unreliable volume as of late. Being a touchdown favorite certainly could help with the potential garbage time workload, yet we can’t be bullish on that, as the only thing the Rams do well right now is defending the run. We’d rather go elsewhere at the multiplier, but by no means is Jones a fade on this slate.

We can’t look at the incredible statistics that Aaron Rodgers has had this year since they don’t exist, but this offense now has a ton of mouths to feed, leading to offensive diversity that will benefit his standing on this slate. Plus, since we aren’t confident in Jones’ viability and no one jumps out on the Rams’ side, we’re comfortable riding the coattails of the reigning back-to-back MVP at the multiplier spot.

If we were to tout a Ram at the multiplier, it would have to be Cam Akers. It is not because we like Cam Akers, but he’ll have the best offensive matchup on the field. The Packers are one of the best teams in the league against the pass and one of the worst against the run, so add that in with the elements of the Frozen Tundra we’ll expect Akers to surpass 15 carries. He’s also found the endzone three times in the past two games, so he’ll be a worthy play if you expect this game to be a nail-biter.

FLEX OPTIONS:

Baker Mayfield has had 11 days to bask in the media glory since his fourth-quarter miracle drive last Thursday, but let’s not be too quick to forget how dreadful he was in Carolina to get benched for Sam Darnold. The Packers feature a stout pass defense, so we’re not overly comfortable dishing out the money required to roster him here. However, he’s seeing a fair amount of positive leverage to play him if you’re under the notion that he’s playing with house money and has nothing to lose.

The touchdown production of Christian Watson cannot be overlooked, and he’ll be a worthy play regardless of how high his ownership gets until the touchdown streak stops. Allen Lazard leads the team in red zone targets on the season even though he doesn’t have the results to show like Watson, and we cannot depend on a touchdown streak forever for value. We’re expecting Randall Cobb to be the odd man out with Romeo Doubs back, but his expected ownership and price are in great spots where you could roll the dice on him. Doubs is the wildcard, and we’re not going out of our way to roster him until we see something first.

The new Rams receiver trio all are understandable plays in our eyes, but our favorite is going to be Van Jefferson. While he saw the fewest targets of the three last week, he has deep play ability capable of breaking the slate in one catch, as he did in the fourth quarter last game. He’s probably the most reliable person in this entire offense, given all the injuries. The dynamic abilities of Tutu Atwell and the dependency we saw with Ben Skowronek are strong considerations to make, but they’ll be noticeably over-owned compared to Jefferson.

AJ Dillon is one of the more popular plays on the board tonight, as he’s found the endzone in each of the past two games. We understand where the value could be seen, but his touchdown against the Eagles was a rather flukey play, while all of his additional volume last week, leading to the touchdown, came from Aaron Jones being injured. We’d scoop him up if Dillon was projected to be typically owned but not at nearly 50% expected ownership.

We’re looking to avoid both tight ends tonight and allocate the dollars elsewhere. Tyler Higbee has done essentially nothing to warrant backing him in his last three games, as he’s only combined for 25 yards. Robert Tonyan looks to be the odd man out of a now fully healthy pass-catching group and has only one touchdown on the season, anyway.

Our cheap fliers are all Rams, given the pricing of this slate. Brandon Powell and Austin Trammell combined for six targets and 26 snaps last week, so given the variability of this Rams roster right now, anything is possible. Kyren Williams is too rich for our blood, but Malcolm Brown only saw one less snap than Williams last week, so we’d be willing to take a flier on Brown.