Rams QB John Wolford to Start Sunday vs. Seahawks

The Los Angeles Rams will start John Wolford at quarterback on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks, per Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic.

John Wolford will start Sunday, per Sean McVay, and Bryce Perkins will be available as well.

Wolford seems fully healthy after missing Week 12 against the Kansas City Chiefs due to a neck injury. Matthew Stafford was able to clear concussion protocol on Friday but remains out due to a neck injury. Injuries are making this Rams offense one of the worst in the league. At 3-8, they can safely be considered a non-threat in the NFC playoff race going forward.

In one start this season against the Arizona Cardinals, Wolford completed 24-of-36 passes for 212 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. Wolford shouldn’t sniff fantasy rosters other than out of desperation in Superflex leagues.

Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Rams Odds

The Los Angeles Rams are currently seven-point underdogs against the Seattle Seahawks, with the total set at 40.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.