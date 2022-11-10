Rams QB Matthew Stafford Did Not Practice on Thursday

Stafford popped up under concussion protocol on Wednesday and now with two missed practices, it’s not looking great for his chances to be under center on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. The difficulty with battling back from a concussion designation is that Stafford has to clear a number of protocols rather than just test if it’s something he can play through like any other injury. No practice at all on Thursday doesn’t strike confidence in how far along he is within the protocol. If he is unable to go, John Wolford will get the start for Los Angeles.
In 2022, Stafford has completed 68.4 percent of his passes for 1,928 yards, eight touchdowns, and eight interceptions in eight starts.
Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams Odds
The Los Angeles Rams are currently 1.5-point favorites against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday with the total set at 40.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.