Rams QB Matthew Stafford Excited About WR Allen Robinson

While Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has yet to throw this offseason following an anti-inflammatory shot in his right elbow, the Super Bowl champion is taking the time to get to know the team’s newest wideout – Allen Robinson.

“The one thing I am getting, being able to stand on the sideline some or really just taking the time between plays with jog-through and all that, just being able to just talk to him and talk him through things — I’ve been, very, very impressed with his ability to grasp our offense, his role in our offense, his understanding,” said Stafford. “Even when he might miss something or mess something up, the reason is so sound on why he did something — he heard this and thought that. And I’m like, that’s a great thought. And it’s really productive growth for him in our offense. So I’m excited to see what he can do.”

Robinson, who spent the past four seasons in Chicago, signed a three-year, $46.5 million contract with the Rams in the offseason. The 28-year-old tallied just 38 catches for 410 yards last season, but finds himself primed for a bounce-back campaign playing in one of the game’s elite offenses.

The change of scenery should make Robinson a fine mid-round selection in all 2022 fantasy formats.

