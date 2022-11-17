Rams QB Matthew Stafford on Track to Start vs. Saints
Grant White
Barring any setbacks, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford will return to the gridiron in Week 11. The former Comeback Player of the Year missed last week’s NFC West matchup with the Arizona Cardinals due to a concussion. Stafford was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice, putting him on track to start against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.
Even with Stafford under center, the Rams have struggled this season. At 3-6, the defending Super Bowl Champions are last in the NFC West and are at risk of missing the postseason altogether.
Stafford has an appalling 8-8 touchdown to interception ratio and hasn’t thrown for more than 187 yards since Week 6. That’s unlikely to improve against a Saints passing defense that allows the sixth-fewest yards in the NFL.
The price has shifted towards the Rams marginally, but FanDuel Sportsbook still has the visitors priced as +3 underdogs for Sunday’s showdown at the Caesars Superdome.
