Rams QB Matthew Stafford Questionable Sunday vs. Cardinals

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (concussion) is questionable for Sunday’s matchup with the Arizona Cardinals.

Rams’ HC Sean McVay told reporters today that Matthew Stafford is questionable for Sunday vs. the Cardinals, but his QB is “making good progress.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 11, 2022

Head coach Sean McVay told reporters that Stafford’s status “could go all the way up to 90 minutes before kickoff.” That would make this a game-time decision, the same hurdle that Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray faces. It leaves us with up to four possible quarterback matchups heading into Sunday’s NFC West battle, which means more movement in the game’s spread and total.

In 2022, Stafford has completed 68.4 percent of his passes for 1,928 yards, eight touchdowns, and eight interceptions in eight starts. Keep an eye out for Stafford’s game status as we reach the weekend and into Sunday.

Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams Odds

The Los Angeles Rams are three-point favorites against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, with the total set at 41.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.