Rams RB Darrell Henderson Jr. Questionable For Sunday Vs. Jaguars

Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson Jr. has been listed as questionable for Sunday’s matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars due to a thigh injury, per the team’s injury report.

Henderson Jr. missed practice on both Wednesday and Thursday but upgraded to a limited participant on Friday. It’s a good sign that he was able to get any reps in at the end of the week but his status still remains up in the air. With a veteran running back like Sony Michel available to take over the workload against an easier opponent, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Henderson miss out in order to get fully healthy ahead of a massive Week 14 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals. His status will be something to monitor throughout the weekend leading up to Sunday’s kickoff.

The third-year back has had 169 touches for 820 yards and eight total touchdowns in ten games played this season.

Jacksonville Jaguars Vs. Los Angeles Rams Odds

The Los Angeles Rams are currently 13-point favorites against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday with the total set at 48, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.