Rams RB Malcolm Brown Elevated To Active Roster

Brown returns to the Rams backfield after spending six seasons there to start his career before departing for Miami in 2021. Los Angeles ranks 29th in the NFL in yards per rushing attempt as Cam Akers and Darrell Hdnerson Jr. have struggled out of the gate this season.
Brown may have been brought up for some goal-line work. Neither back is known for having a nose for the end zone, while Brown mustered ten touchdowns in his final two seasons with the Rams. Don’t be surprised if the 29-year-old finds himself in the end zone on Monday night.
In 2021 with the Dolphins, Brown attempted 33 rushes for 125 yards and a touchdown.
Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers Odds
The Los Angeles Rams are 1.5-point underdogs against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night, with the total set at 52.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.