Rams RB Malcolm Brown Elevated To Active Roster

Per Pro Football Talk, Los Angeles Rams running back Malcolm Brown has been elevated from the practice squad ahead of Monday’s matchup with the San Francisco 49ers.

Rams elevate Malcolm Brown, Chandler Brewer from practice squad. https://t.co/GxGfh2wP0F — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) October 3, 2022

Brown returns to the Rams backfield after spending six seasons there to start his career before departing for Miami in 2021. Los Angeles ranks 29th in the NFL in yards per rushing attempt as Cam Akers and Darrell Hdnerson Jr. have struggled out of the gate this season.

Brown may have been brought up for some goal-line work. Neither back is known for having a nose for the end zone, while Brown mustered ten touchdowns in his final two seasons with the Rams. Don’t be surprised if the 29-year-old finds himself in the end zone on Monday night.

In 2021 with the Dolphins, Brown attempted 33 rushes for 125 yards and a touchdown.

Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers Odds

The Los Angeles Rams are 1.5-point underdogs against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night, with the total set at 52.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.