Rams RBs Cam Akers, Darrell Henderson Splitting Reps at Camp

Henderson was the team’s primary back whenever he was healthy in 2021, primarily due to Akers suffering a torn Achilles in training camp last year. Now, it seems the Rams have a good problem on their hands, having two capable backs that head coach Sean McVay will have to choose from throughout the preseason. Or, he may decide to go with a split workload, which will have fantasy owners up in arms as usual. Time will tell what his decision is, and the preseason may be the best way to tell which way McVay is leaning.
In 2020, Akers attempted 145 rushes for 625 yards while hauling in 11 receptions for 123 yards and three total touchdowns in 13 games. As for Henderson in 2021, he attempted 149 rushes for 688 yards while making 29 catches for 176 yards and eight total touchdowns.
Los Angeles Rams NFC West Odds
The Los Angeles Rams are the favorites to win the NFC West at +125 on the FanDuel Sportsbook.
