Rams RT Rob Havenstein Placed On COVID-19 Reserve List

Defensive back Dont’e Deayon was also placed on the list but Havenstein is the massive loss here as he has missed just nine snaps all season. It’s unknown as to whether he is vaccinated or not, but even if he is, it’s unlikely he can produce two negative COVID tests in 24 hours prior to the team’s Monday Night Football matchup with the Arizona Cardinals. If he is unable to go, expect AJ Jackson to take Havenstein’s place in the offensive line this week. The rookie’s only NFL experience came in the nine snaps that Havenstein missed in Week 8 against the Houston Texans.
Los Angeles Rams Vs. Arizona Cardinals Odds
The Los Angeles Rams are currently 2.5-point underdogs against the Arizona Cardinals on Monday with the total set at 51.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.