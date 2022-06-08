Rams Star DT Aaron Donald Ready to "Run it Back"

The league’s highest-paid defensive player is set to embark on what will hopefully be a second-straight Super Bowl triumph. As Myles Simmons of ProFootballTalk reports, Los Angeles Rams star defensive tackle Aaron Donald is “ready to try and run it back.”

Donald initially contemplated retirement before ultimately signing a three-year, $95 million contract, an NFL record for non-quarterbacks. However, the seven-time All-Pro was adamant that besting his peers financially wasn’t a factor in continuing his storied career.

“It’s about other things off the field that was going on in my life that had to get situated,” said Donald. “Being here with the organization that I’ve been with since day 1, that I grew with and became a world champion with, I’m ready to try and run it back and create that feeling all over again.”

The 31-year-old was as disruptive as ever in 2021, notching 12.5 sacks, 19 tackles for loss, and 25 QB hits. He added 3.5 sacks, four TFL’s and nine QB hits in the postseason.

A motivated Donald will surely go a long way in the Rams’ quest to repeat as Super Bowl champions, something no team has done since the 03-04 New England Patriots.

