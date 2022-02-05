Tight end Tyler Higbee wasn’t able to practice for the Los Angeles Rams for a third straight day as the team prepares for the Super Bowl, Tyler Dragon of USA Today reports. The Rams stated that if they had a game this Sunday, Higbee would’ve been considered doubtful to play. Higbee injured his knee early in the NFC Championship Game win over the San Francisco 49ers. In his absence, Kendall Blanton caught five passes for 57 yards which almost equaled the backup’s total over the entire season.

Higbee isn’t the only Ram that missed practice Friday, as wide receiver Van Jefferson also was out due to a knee injury after being limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday. Running back Cam Akers hasn’t practiced all week with a shoulder injury. Head coach Sean McVay has stated that Higbee is the only player he is worried about missing the Super Bowl.

The Rams are currently four-point favorites (-112) versus the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl and -198 on the money line. The game has an over/under of 48.5, over (-110), and under (-110). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.