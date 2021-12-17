Rams’ Tyler Higbee Placed Back On COVID List

Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee has returned to the team’s COVID list on Friday, per ESPN’s Lindsey Thiry.

Rams add four players to reserve/COVID, include tight end Tyler Higbee, the team announced. — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) December 17, 2021

Higbee missed out on the team’s victory over the Arizona Cardinals last week on Monday Night Football due to a positive COVID test and is now in jeopardy of missing the team’s Week 15 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks on Tuesday. The tight end was activated from the list on Tuesday following what was likely a false positive after returning numerous negative tests following the lone positive that kept him out last week. A positive test on Friday has returned him to the list, which may force him out of a second consecutive game.

Higbee has made 44 receptions on 62 targets for 395 yards and three touchdowns in 12 games this season. If he cannot go on Tuesday, expect backup tight end Kendall Blanton to make his second career start.

