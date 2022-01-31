Rams’ Tyler Higbee Uncertain for Super Bowl LVI

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee’s status for Super Bowl LVI is “up in the air,” following a knee injury.

#Rams TE Tyler Higbee, ruled out yesterday with a knee injury, appears to have avoided any significant damage, source said. However, his availability for the Super Bowl will be up in the air and decided over the next two weeks. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 31, 2022

Higbee was sidelined in the first half of Sunday’s NFC Championship Game (a 20-17 Rams victory) and did not return. He left the contest having compiled 18 yards on two receptions.

Fortunately for the 29-year-old, he appears to have avoided significant injury, giving him a full two weeks recovery time ahead of February 13th’s Super Bowl.

Undrafted Kendall Blanton stepped up big in Higbee’s absence, notching five catches for 57 yards in the victory – all the more impressive given he caught a mere four passes the entire regular season. Should Blanton ($8,000 on FanDuel) once again be called into an every-down role, he will make for an interesting play in single-game DFS contests come Super Bowl Sunday.

Early odds from FanDuel Sportsbook have the Rams listed as four-point favorites and -198 on the moneyline.