Rams’ Van Jefferson Questionable for NFC Championship

According to Stu Jackson of the Rams’ official website, wide receiver Van Jefferson is listed as questionable for Sunday’s NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Rams head coach Sean McVay said LB Ernest Jones and OL Andrew Whitworth will be good to go for Sunday's NFC Championship game against the 49ers. WR Van Jefferson and S Taylor Rapp will be questionable. — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) January 28, 2022

Jefferson ($5,500 on FanDuel) is reportedly dealing with a knee injury but was able to log a limited practice session on Thursday following a DNP the day prior. He played 90 percent of the snaps in the Divisional Round victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, finishing with 29 yards on two receptions.

Jefferson, who amassed 802 yards during the regular season, has been quiet in LA’s two playoff games, tallying just three catches for 70 yards, appearing to fall behind Odell Beckham Jr. on the Rams target pole. However, his high snap count and big-play ability could render him a low-owned flier in Sunday’s DFS contests – assuming he’s active.

Should Jefferson be deemed inactive, Ben Skowronek would likely assume WR3 duties.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Rams as -3.5 point home favorites and -176 on the moneyline.