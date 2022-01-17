Rams’ Van Jefferson to go over 37.5 receiving yards: Buy, Buy, Buy

Buy, Buy, Buy: Cardinals vs. Rams

Arizona Cardinals (11-6) vs. Los Angeles Rams (12-5) Date: 01/17/2022 Time: 08:00 PM Location: SoFi Stadium Inglewood, California

Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Arizona Cardinals (156) vs. Los Angeles Rams (-186) Spread: Arizona Cardinals (3.5) vs. Los Angeles Rams (-3.5) Game Total: 49.5

All NFL betting lines, odds, and props are courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook

Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams News and Notes

This game will be the third meeting between the Cardinals and Rams. Two out of three of their matchups went to the road team.

Arizona ended the season losing four of its final five games, including a 30-23 loss in Week 14 to Los Angeles. The Rams finished the season strong, winning five of its past six games, but did drop a crucial Week 18 game against the 49ers.

The Rams finished fifth in passing yards with 4,642, averaging 273.1 a game. Cooper Kupp led the team in receiving yards, picking up 1,947 and 114.5 per game. Van Jefferson was second on the team, hauling in 802 receiving yards for 47.2 per game.

The Morning After’s host Ben Stevens sees an edge with Jefferson, “I expect Van Jefferson, as Arizona focuses on Cooper Kupp, to go over his receiving yards prop tonight of 37.5.”

Stevens also likes Arizona’s James Conner at +130 to score a touchdown during the game.

We expect both of these offenses to be buzzing tonight, especially with an over/under of 49.5, and recommend taking the over on Jefferson’s receiving yards.

All NFL game predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid