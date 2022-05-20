Rams' WR Allen Robinson Poised for Bounce Back Campaign

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Allen Robinson is confident he can rebound from one of the worst seasons of his career.

In an article posted by ProFootballTalk’s Myles Simmons, Robinson said, “Coach McVay and the offense that he’s put together and the offense that these guys run, it’s been a top offense in the league for a reason. I truly believe that it’ll bring the best out of me, and I’ll be able to display all the elements of my game.”

Robinson inked a three-year, $46.5 million contract with LA in the offseason after being hampered by injuries and poor quarterback play in 2021. Last season represented his career’s lowest catch and yardage totals since a torn ACL limited the 28-year-old to just one game in 2017.

He’ll now be catching passes from Matthew Stafford, and with defenses focused on stopping Cooper Kupp, Robinson should be in line for better production.

