Rams' WR Allen Robinson Poised for Bounce Back Campaign
Paul Connor
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Allen Robinson is confident he can rebound from one of the worst seasons of his career.
In an article posted by ProFootballTalk’s Myles Simmons, Robinson said, “Coach McVay and the offense that he’s put together and the offense that these guys run, it’s been a top offense in the league for a reason. I truly believe that it’ll bring the best out of me, and I’ll be able to display all the elements of my game.”
Robinson inked a three-year, $46.5 million contract with LA in the offseason after being hampered by injuries and poor quarterback play in 2021. Last season represented his career’s lowest catch and yardage totals since a torn ACL limited the 28-year-old to just one game in 2017.
He’ll now be catching passes from Matthew Stafford, and with defenses focused on stopping Cooper Kupp, Robinson should be in line for better production.
FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Rams holding the fourth-best Super Bowl odds at +1100.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.