Rams WR Allen Robinson to Bounce Back in Week 2?

According to Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic, Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay would like to get wide receiver Allen Robinson more involved in Week 2’s contest against the Atlanta Falcons. Robinson had a forgettable Rams debut, catching just one of two targets for 12 yards as LA fell to the Buffalo Bills 31-10 on opening night.

Regarding Robinson’s lack of touches, Rams head coach Sean McVay said:

“I think (we need to) have some more intentionality about that. Being able to call some plays where he’s the primary…I think it’s just having a more specific approach to things that accentuate his skill set. Allen is certainly somebody that needs to be more involved and get more opportunities.”

Meanwhile, Robinson saw teammate Cooper Kupp pick up right where he left off, tallying 13 receptions for 128 yards and a touchdown.

The favorable matchup makes Robinson worth another look in fantasy football leagues, but if he lays another dud, it will officially be time for owners to panic.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Rams as whopping -10.5 home favorites on the spread and -460 on the moneyline.