Rams WR Cooper Kupp "Expected to Miss Some Time"

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (ankle) is reportedly “expected to miss some time,” per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

From NFL Now: #Rams WR Cooper Kupp is expected to miss some time with his ankle injury, while #Commanders won't activate pass-rusher Chase Young just yet. pic.twitter.com/0pYaz7k76d — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 14, 2022

Kupp has done well to remain healthy throughout his career, but anyone who saw this injury knew he would likely miss time. It doesn’t sound like it will be season-ending which is good news. The Rams might be on life-support in last place of the NFC West without their top offensive weapon and the uncertainty surrounding quarterback Matthew Stafford’s availability as he navigates concussion protocol.

In 2022, Kupp has 75 receptions on 98 targets for 812 yards and six touchdowns in nine games. Expect Allen Robinson, Van Jefferson, and tight end Tyler Higbee to all see some extra targets and snaps to make up for the colossal loss of Kupp.

Los Angeles Rams vs. New Orleans Saints Odds

The Los Angeles Rams are 3.5-point underdogs against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, with the Total set at 39.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.