Rams WR Cooper Kupp Left Game Early Against Cardinals

Kupp looked to have his ankle rolled up in the fourth quarter of their loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. It was initially feared that Kupp would be lost for the remainder of the season, but that doesn’t seem to be the case. Further tests will be done today to determine the exact nature of the injury and when Kupp will be able to return for the Rams. Kupp is unlikely to play Sunday versus the New Orleans Saints. The Rams weren’t likely to make the playoffs this season, but the loss of Kupp for any amount of time will make that a certainty.
The Rams are three-point underdogs (-114) in this contest and are +126 on the money line. The game has an over/under of 39.5, over (-110), and under (-110). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others on the FanDuel Sportsbook.
