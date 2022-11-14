Rams WR Cooper Kupp Left Game Early Against Cardinals

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that Cooper Kupp has avoided a significant injury for the Los Angeles Rams.

More tests coming for Cooper Kupp. But at first glance, sounds like he may miss some time but not catastrophic. https://t.co/up4rzkCqSV — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 14, 2022

Kupp looked to have his ankle rolled up in the fourth quarter of their loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. It was initially feared that Kupp would be lost for the remainder of the season, but that doesn’t seem to be the case. Further tests will be done today to determine the exact nature of the injury and when Kupp will be able to return for the Rams. Kupp is unlikely to play Sunday versus the New Orleans Saints. The Rams weren’t likely to make the playoffs this season, but the loss of Kupp for any amount of time will make that a certainty.