Rams Yet to Announce Starting Quarterback for Sunday vs. Chiefs

We know that it won’t be Matthew Stafford who is out due to a concussion. We assumed it would be John Wolford as long as he had recovered from his neck injury, but coach Sean McVay stated Friday that Bryce Perkins might get the start. Wolford is not on the injury report, so he is healthy enough to play, but perhaps McVay is just trying to keep the Kansas City Chiefs guessing. If the Rams do not announce a starter, then the Chiefs would have to prepare for the possibility of either or both quarterbacks playing.
The Rams are +15.5-point underdogs (-108) in this contest and are +830 on the money line. The game has an over/under of 42.5, over (-105), and under (-115). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others on the FanDuel Sportsbook.
