Ranking the 2020 NFL Draft Quarterback Class

A lot of debate has come up surrounding the 2020 NFL quarterback draft class, and some conclusions can already be drawn.

What’s true is that franchise quarterbacks were selected in this class and have already changed the direction of the franchises they were drafted to.

The thing about quarterback debates is many factors come into play. For example, how good is the team’s offensive line? Do they have a run game? Are there talented weapons they can throw to on offense? No single evaluation will be perfect, but there’s still merit in discussing what appears to be a somewhat controversial class of signal callers.

Let’s rank the top five quarterbacks from the 2020 NFL draft class.

1. Joe Burrow (Cincinnati Bengals)

This one seems somewhat of a no-brainer. Joe Burrow has already led the Cincinnati Bengals to the Super Bowl and demonstrated that he belongs in the upper echelon of NFL quarterbacks. The 25-year-old quarterback has thrown for nearly 10,000 yards for 65 touchdowns and 25 interceptions. If the Bengals can find a way to project Burrow better in the pocket, he will likely be a massive threat for a long time. Burrow easily has the stamp of approval as the top quarterback in this draft class.

2. Tua Tagovailoa (Miami Dolphins)

This will be extremely controversial, but with where things stand in 2022, Tua Tagovailoa has earned the second position. This season is the first where he’s had a competent offensive line and playmaking wide receivers. He’s thrown for 2,265 yards with a 6:1 touchdown to interception ratio. He consistently makes strong decisions in the pocket and has been a massive reason why the Miami Dolphins are in the running for the AFC East crown.

3. Justin Herbert (Los Angeles Chargers)

Many people will have Justin Herbert second on this list, and an argument can be made for the former Oregon Duck. Herbert has shown he could be an elite quarterback, but some of his decision-making has been a cause for concern. His ceiling is likely higher than Tagovailoa’s, but he’s not quite an elite QB1.

4. Jalen Hurts (Philadelphia Eagles)

A significant reason for the emergence of the Philadelphia Eagles this season has been the play of quarterback Jalen Hurts. He’s proven to be a valuable game manager that can change games with his legs and arm, putting him into the conversation with some of the top quarterbacks in this draft class. Hurts has thrown for 2,217 yards with 14 touchdowns this year. In addition, he’s also been extremely effective on the ground, rushing for 354 yards and seven touchdowns.

5. Jordan Love (Green Bay Packers)

Jordan Love of the Green Bay Packers has had just a cup of coffee as an NFL quarterback, but he’s closing out the list in the number five position, mainly due to his potential. The tools are there for him to be an effective NFL quarterback whenever he’s given the reigns, but he still has a lot to prove to get to that point.